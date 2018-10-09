Bhaiaji Superhit postponed: Sunny Deol avoids clash with Namaste England and Badhaai Ho

After getting delayed for numerous times, Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit finally locked October 19, 2018, as the release date. The teaser of the film and a few songs have already been released. Recently, the actor shared a new poster of the movie which reveals that the movie has been once again postponed. Deol’s fans need to wait for one more week to watch him on the big screen as Bhaiaji Superhit has been pushed to October 26, 2018.

The new poster includes the whole cast of the film, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. Bhaiaji Superhit is a comedy film and the teaser had successfully tickled our funny bones thanks to the one-liners of Warsi. It will mark the big screen comeback of Zinta and Patel both after several years. While the former was last seen in Happy Ending (2014), the latter’s last release was Shortcut Romeo (2013).

When Bhaiaji Superhit was slated to release on October 19, 2018, it was supposed to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho and Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. However, October 26, 2018, the Sunny Deol starrer won’t be having a solo release. It will clash with Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar.