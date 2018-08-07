Bhaiaji Superhit: Preity Zinta all set for a comeback but there’s a twist

Preity Zinta was last seen on the big screen in 2014 release Happy Ending in which she had an extended cameo. The actress is now all set for a comeback with the much-delayed film Bhaiaji Superhit. Preity took to Twitter to share her character poster. The bubbly actress will be seen playing the role of Sapna Dubey and she looks quite badass on the poster.

Back with a bang! Meet #SapnaDubey in #BhaiajiSuperhit on the 19th of October in a theatre near youu! #PZisBack! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLtxUNM1me — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2018

Dressed in a red sari with a gun in a hand, Preity’s avatar has surely impressed us. But well, there’s something else that has grabbed our attention. This movie will mark the actress’ comeback after a gap of four years and this will be her first film after marriage. On the poster, we can see that Preity has been credited as Preity G Zinta. The G in the middle of her name is the initial of her husband, Gene Goodenough’s name.

The actress changed her name on social media soon after getting married and now she has got it changed in the credits of her movie.

Well, we are sure fans of Preity Zinta are super excited to see her back on the big screen. Bhaiaji Superhit also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. It will be hitting the screens on October 19, 2018.