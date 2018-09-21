Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol’s action and Arshad Warsi’s one liners stand out here

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was a disaster at the box office. The movie, which was supposed to be a comedy, failed to entertain. Sunny Deol, however, is trying his luck at comedy once again. The first teaser of Bhaiaji Superhit is out and also stars Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade among others.

The teaser introduces us to the characters of the film and gives us a hint into the storyline. Looks like Bhaiaji Superhit is a movie which tells the story of a don who wants to become an actor. While the teaser has all the lead actors, it is Warsi who steals the show with his one liners. Preity Zinta, who makes her comeback with the film, also leaves a mark. Sunny Deol’s fans are in for a treat as the teaser has some full-on desi action. Patel and Talpade hardly get any scope.

Bhaiaji Superhit seems to be a masala entertainer. It will be releasing on October 19, 2018. The movie has been in the pipeline for more than four years and it will be finally hitting the screens this year. After the teaser, now let’s wait for the trailer and the songs of the film.