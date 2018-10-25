image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
English
Bhaiaji Superhit Trailer: Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade's action comedy will tickle your funny bones

Bollywood

Bhaiaji Superhit Trailer: Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade's action comedy will tickle your funny bones

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 25 2018, 8.11 pm
back
Arshad WarsiBhaiaji SuperhitBollywoodEntertainmentPreity ZintaSanjay Mishrashreyas talpadeSunny Deol
nextArbaaz Khan: I am dating but don't want to rush about anything
ALSO READ

Bhaiaji Superhit postponed: Sunny Deol avoids clash with Namaste England and Badhaai Ho

Urmila Matondkar’s Chamma Chamma joins the league of recreated songs

Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol’s action and Arshad Warsi’s one liners stand out here