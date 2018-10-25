Bhaiaji Superhit Trailer: Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade's action comedy will tickle your funny bones

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Bhaiaji Superhit has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. After treating fans to a teaser a couple of days back, the makers have now dropped the trailer of the film. Featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi, the hilarious trailer makes it look like that the film is interesting enough, but is maybe just a one time watch!

The trailer begins with Sunny’s machismo and is loaded with dialogues by him, Shreyas, Arshad and Preity. Bhaiaji, essayed by Sunny, is shown as someone who is a feared outside but he fears his nagging wife, played by Preity. The 2 minutes 43 seconds video also gives us a sight of Sunny-Preity’s lovely chemistry. The narrative shows Ameesha Patel, the second lead, playing a glam doll whose entry brings waves in Bhaiaji’s married life. However, it’s Shreyas, Arshad and Sanjay Mishra who steal the show by bringing in quick laughs with their comedy. The trailer also unveils the villain Helicopter Bhatia and the end teases a double role on Sunny’s part.

Produced under the banner of Metro movies, the film will hit the big screens on November 23.