Bharat: After Priyanka and Disha, Tabu comes on board the Salman Khan-starrer

Salman Khan’s Bharat has been in the news ever since its announcement, courtesy the casting. And now, after Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, Tabu has joined the cast. Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the same as he took to Twitter to announce how excited he is to work with Tabu as he is a huge fan of hers.

Zafar also raved about Tabu in a press statement, “I’ve been a huge fan of Tabu’s work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I’m happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot.”

Bharat will reportedly also recreate Salman’s Maine Pyaar Kiya look, to show a leaner version of him in his 20s. The actor will be seen in five different looks, as the movie spans a period of sixty years. There will also be a tribute to legendary Raj Kapoor, featuring Disha Patani who will be playing a trapeze artist in a circus.

Bharat also gets the duo Salman and Zafar collaborating together for the third time after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing during Eid in 2019