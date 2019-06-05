Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 8.46 am June 05 2019, 8.46 am

By now we all know that Eid belongs to Salman Khan. Somehow the combination of Eid and Salman has worked for him as most of his films released during Eid have been a hit. Ever since Salman Khan's Wanted hit the theatres during Eid 2009, this festive has become synonymous to his movie releases. It would not be wrong to say that Salman and Eid is a blockbuster potion which works wonder at the BO. But from the past two years, Salman's Eid releases like Tubelight (2017) and Race 3 (2018), have not churned good moolah at the ticket window. So will Eid 2019 turn tables for him?

This year, for his fans, Salman is all set to take the theatres by storm with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Going by the trailer, all we can say is that the movie is a perfect mix of action, romance, comedy, emotion and most importantly, patriotism. Even though Race 3 and Tubelight failed to create an impact at the box office, Bharat has all the ingredients to impress the audiences. Plus, it brings Salman and Katrina together. Their chemistry is intense and we are hoping Bharat won't be an exception.

Check out the trailer of Bharat below:

Here's how Salman's Eid releases have fared at the BO when it comes to numbers:

Wanted: September 18, 2009

Collection: Rs 136 crore

Dabangg: September 10, 2010

Collection Rs 145 crore

Bodyguard: August 31, 2011

Collection: Rs 142 crore

Ek Tha Tiger: August 15, 2012

Collection: Rs 198 crore

Kick: July 25, 2014

Collection: Rs 233 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: July 17, 2015

Collection: Rs 970 crore

Sultan: July 6, 2016

Collection: Rs 589 crore

Tubelight: June 23, 2017

Collection: Rs 211 crore

Race 3: 15 June 2018

Collection: Rs 303 crore

We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar who said that Salman's next (Bharat) is again to create a record at the box office. "Salman's Bharat is one of the biggest releases if the year and this being an Eid release, the expectations from this film is high. We all know that Salman has been dominating the box office with his Eid release, Bharat will make history. As far as the advance bookings are considered, in three days around 30-40 percent of tickets have been booked. The makers are releasing the film on a big scale and the film will be releasing in around 4000 screens so I think somewhere the film will make 35 crore on the first day despite the film releasing on Eid and considering the on 5th it's India's first World Cup match."