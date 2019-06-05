By now we all know that Eid belongs to Salman Khan. Somehow the combination of Eid and Salman has worked for him as most of his films released during Eid have been a hit. Ever since Salman Khan's Wanted hit the theatres during Eid 2009, this festive has become synonymous to his movie releases. It would not be wrong to say that Salman and Eid is a blockbuster potion which works wonder at the BO. But from the past two years, Salman's Eid releases like Tubelight (2017) and Race 3 (2018), have not churned good moolah at the ticket window. So will Eid 2019 turn tables for him?
This year, for his fans, Salman is all set to take the theatres by storm with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Going by the trailer, all we can say is that the movie is a perfect mix of action, romance, comedy, emotion and most importantly, patriotism. Even though Race 3 and Tubelight failed to create an impact at the box office, Bharat has all the ingredients to impress the audiences. Plus, it brings Salman and Katrina together. Their chemistry is intense and we are hoping Bharat won't be an exception.
Here's how Salman's Eid releases have fared at the BO when it comes to numbers:
Wanted: September 18, 2009
Collection: Rs 136 crore
Dabangg: September 10, 2010
Collection Rs 145 crore
Bodyguard: August 31, 2011
Collection: Rs 142 crore
Ek Tha Tiger: August 15, 2012
Collection: Rs 198 crore
Kick: July 25, 2014
Collection: Rs 233 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: July 17, 2015
Collection: Rs 970 crore
Sultan: July 6, 2016
Collection: Rs 589 crore
Tubelight: June 23, 2017
Collection: Rs 211 crore
Race 3: 15 June 2018
Collection: Rs 303 crore
We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar who said that Salman's next (Bharat) is again to create a record at the box office. "Salman's Bharat is one of the biggest releases if the year and this being an Eid release, the expectations from this film is high. We all know that Salman has been dominating the box office with his Eid release, Bharat will make history. As far as the advance bookings are considered, in three days around 30-40 percent of tickets have been booked. The makers are releasing the film on a big scale and the film will be releasing in around 4000 screens so I think somewhere the film will make 35 crore on the first day despite the film releasing on Eid and considering the on 5th it's India's first World Cup match."
Going by the intuition of the trade analyst, Salman Khan's Bharat is expected to open around Rs 30 to 35 crore on day 1. But considering that June 5, 2019, also marks the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, you never know. Let's wait and watch on what will be the fate of Bharat.