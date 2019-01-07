Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar announces the last schedule

It was only in December 2018 that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared that the team has finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of Bharat. He had further added that its last schedule will commence in New Year (2019) since it was Bhai’s birthday month. Now, the director is back after a mini break and has resumed the shooting. Ali took to his Twitter and shared the good news with fans. The director mentioned that the last shooting schedule of Bharat begins today. He added to the fans excitement by saying that - Eid is not far.

Bhai fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they poured in their good wishes to the director and also asked him to give it his best shot. Well, the blockbuster duo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar has previously given us mammoth hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The filmmaker recently revealed that it was Salman Khan who urged him to make Bharat. “Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I’m not good at adaptations because till the time I don’t write my own stuff, I don’t know whether I’ll be able to direct it well. I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That’s how Bharat happened. It’s a different film for both of us. Something Salman’s gonna push himself hard to get right. That’s exciting because the film is unexplored territory,” said Ali.

Finished with Delhi & Punjab schedules of @Bharat_TheFilm , last schedule will start in new year ...bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai ...😉 par hum edit mein lage hue hain .... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 15, 2018

Bharat reunites the super-hit pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, Bharat will hit the big screens on Eid 2019.