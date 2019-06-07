Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 5.47 pm June 07 2019, 5.47 pm

The combination of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar is, undoubtedly, among one of the most successful actor-director Jodis of Bollywood in today’s time. The duo first collaborated for a sports drama Sultan, which was well-received and turned out to be a humongous hit at the box office. Their success story continued with Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Well, after working with each other for such a long time, both Salman and Ali were bound to grow close like brothers, and that’s exactly what happened. However, with Bharat being their most recent project, rumours have it that there’s trouble in paradise.

The filmmaker was quizzed about his relationship during his recent interview and he denied it outright. In fact, Ali added that he has discussed some ideas with the actor for their next film. He was quoted saying, “These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell.” He added, “Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project.” Now, that Ali himself has cleared the air, we hope that all the speculations come to an end.

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar:

In the past, similar stories between Salman Khan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan director, Kabir Khan, were carried out. However, the filmmaker rubbished them all in the wittiest way. He shared a picture of Salman Khan and himself with their backs facing each other and wrote, “Next time the press does a story of Salman Khan and me not talking… this is the photo they should use. Haha.”