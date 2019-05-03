Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh was the first one to watch the film

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 4.48 pm May 03 2019, 4.48 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to woo fans on the festival of Eid with his upcoming release, Bharat. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts of an ensemble cast with a highly intriguing plot. It was only last month that the makers released Bharat’s trailer, which opened to a phenomenal response. Be it Bhai’s various avatars, Disha Patani’s oomph or Katrina Kaif’s grace, our wait for the film has only gotten exciting. While fans wait to catch the film on the big screen with bated breath, we hear that Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, has already seen Bharat.

Being Salman Khan's niece is not the reason why Alizeh enjoyed the privilege. At least that's what Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to suggest. In his recent interview, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar revealed, “One of my first instinct is that all the films that I make should be first shown to the teenager or kids of that age. I feel if the film is relevant to them, it will automatically be relevant for the senior generation. I showed Alizeh the film and she is one of the first people to see the film."

Check out the latest picture of Alizeh Agnihotri here:

Further, the Sultan director also made some revelations on Alizeh’s big Bollywood debut. He said that Alizeh has just finished her studies in London and is currently going through a lot of workshops. “She is a lovely girl. Hopefully, she will also make it big in the industry, but right now, she wants to brush up her skills more before she steps into the whole idea of being an actress,” said Ali.

Check out the trailer of Bharat here:

We are sure that mamu Salman will arrange an appropriate launchpad for his darling niece and the big day is no far it seems!

Meanwhile, Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi is slated to release on June 5, 2019.