Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 4.10 pm June 06 2019, 4.10 pm

After a long wait, Salman Khan’s Bharat has finally hit the screens and with drama, action, comedy and emotion, the film has struck the right chord with fans. Despite clashing with the India vs South Africa match, the period drama managed to rake in a total of Rs 41.50 crore nett on its first day (according to BOI). With this, what comes to notice is that the actor-director duo, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, has made it a hattrick of blockbusters after delivering two back-to-back blockbusters, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Following its humongous opening, Bharat has emerged as the highest opener of both Salman and Zafar and an elated Zafar has opened up about the same in a recent statement.

“We always wanted to make a film for the entire country to come and celebrate the spirit of Eid and the first day only validates our intent and effort to make a film that India can be truly entertained by.” Speaking about how pleased he is from the audience’s response, he added, “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I’m ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place.”

Salman Khan in Bharat

“Bharat is a true blue Hindi film that we all love to see and enjoy with our friends and families and it gives me immense joy seeing the lovely reactions of people in our theatres,” he concluded.