Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar shares pictures of Salman Khan from 'maut ka kuwan'

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 5.01 pm May 23 2019, 5.01 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat is less than ten days away from its release and the actor, along with his co-star Katrina Kaif is busy promoting the film. Salman’s last film Race 3 tanked at the box office, hence Bhai fans are now waiting for the actor to make a power-packed comeback. Going by the trailer, we can assume that Salman is set to deliver an impressive performance in the action drama. To keep up the buzz, director Ali Abbas Zafar has now treated us with some fresh new BTS pictures of Salman.

Piquing our interest, Zafar captioned the pictures as ‘Maut Ka Kuwan’ and the images see Salman decked up as a circuit artist. He can be seen sitting on a bike and it looks like he is about to perform a circus stunt. The second picture has Salman having a faceoff with one more biker, who is dressed in black. We can see the second picture on the camera through which the entire scene was filmed. It looks like it’s going to be one real thrilling scene!

Take a look at Zafar’s post here:

View this post on Instagram Maut ka kuwan @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm Eid 2019 A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on May 22, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Previously, Zafar had revealed that the circus scenes shot with Salman in the film are modelled on Dharmendra and it is a tribute to Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. "Our circus sequences are inspired by Raj saab’s Mera Naam Joker. Our circus troupe is international, just like the one in the film,” he told DNA.

The film will see Salman portraying multiple looks. Zafar, in another interview, had also informed that it took nearly two-and-a-half hours for the makeup artists to transform Salman into a seventy-year-old man. "The prosthetics were designed by a UK-based company and executed with Indian make-up artists. SK (Salman) sir also tried over 20 different kinds of beards and moustaches for this look. It's a very tedious process, but he would be patient. It would take him two-and-a-half hours to get ready," he said.

Also starring Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. Bharat will hit the screens on June 5.