Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar to debut as a lyricist and composer with Zinda

Ranjini Maitra May 16 2019, 1.25 pm May 16 2019, 1.25 pm

It is no secret that Salman Khan gets a special pleasure in lending his voice to songs he likes. Not that he does it very frequently or in every film he acts in, but a number of tracks sung by him, including Hangover from Kick and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero which even went on to become pretty popular. However, Bharat has no such surprise for us. Instead, it is now Salman's turn to be surprised as director Ali Abbas Zafar has made his debut as a lyricist and composer!

The upcoming track from Bharat, titled Zinda, will be unveiled on Friday. It has been written and composed by Zafar and is picturised primarily on Salman and his circumstances. “It is an uplifting track and infuses him with the strength of purpose,” said Ali. It is sung by Vishal, from the composer duo of Vishal-Shekhar, who have collaborated on the album of the film. “We composed it keeping Vishal’s voice in mind, it’s powerful and grungy," he told Deccan Chronicle, elaborating on the track.

But the more interesting part is that Salman isn't aware of this. "Bhai doesn’t know yet, we don’t share these small details, he knows I keep doing something or the other. But this time I think he will be surprised. Of course, he’ll pull my leg, saying, ‘So now, you’ve started writing songs too, now you will ask for an extra cheque.’ That’s the kind of bond we share," he added.

The song, which is also the anthem of the film, was written by Zafar as a poem during the process of scripting. Bharat soundtrack will have a total of six songs, but we are especially excited about the anthem!

And anyway, if the film is Salman's Eid gift to us, then the track is certainly Zafar's Eid surprise to Salman!