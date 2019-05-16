  3. Bollywood
Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar to debut as a lyricist and composer with Zinda

Bollywood

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar to debut as a lyricist and composer with Zinda

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has also composed a written for a song for the film, for the first time!

back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatSalman KhanZinda
nextRangoli, Aditya Pancholi spar over Kangana Ranaut assault case, it all started with Hrithik

within