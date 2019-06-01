Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 2.45 pm June 01 2019, 2.45 pm

The release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming Bharat is just around the corner and the makers are doing their best to keep up the buzz. The film is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father and will see Salman sporting multiple avatars, from the age of 18 to 70. The director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, often treats fans with many BTS images and videos from the sets and on Saturday, he shared a glimpse of an action rehearsal sequence.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a video, which sees some members of the crew travelling on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. The video makes it seem that we have some real thrilling action scenes waiting for us in the film and this has definitely got us even more excited. Zafar earlier shared stills of Salman decked up as a circus artist and captioned the pictures as ‘Maut ka Kuwan’. The pictures had Bhai sitting on a bike and it looked like he is about to perform a daredevil stunt.

Take a look at Zafar’s latest post:

View this post on Instagram Action rehearsals @bharat_thefilm in middle of Mediterranean Sea #malta A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on May 31, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

Here’s a sneak-peek of Salman from Maut Ka Kuwan:

View this post on Instagram Maut ka kuwan @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm Eid 2019 A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on May 22, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Only recently we heard that Zafar has made some changes in the final edit of the film and made as many as 24 cuts to reduce the film’s duration. “Bharat was over 3 hours long and therefore, the makers felt that that would be one of its weak points, coming in the way of it becoming a blockbuster. Despite the strong content, the makers felt the story needed to be tighter,” a source informed a portal.