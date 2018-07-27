home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Bharat: As Priyanka Chopra opts out, fans want one of these actresses to star opposite Salman Khan

First published: July 27, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Updated: July 27, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

On Friday morning, we all were in for a surprise when Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to inform that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of his ambitious directorial venture Bharat. The movie, which stars Salman Khan as the male lead, was supposed to mark PeeCee’s comeback in Bollywood. We are sure this news of Priyanka opting out of the film would upset her fans. However, there is another news which may lift them up wee bit. Ali’s tweet hints that maybe the actress is in plans to tie the knot with Nick Jonas in near future and that’s why she decided to not star in the film.

Now after the news of Priyanka opting out of the film, the biggest question which is arising is that who will be replacing the Desi Girl in Bharat, given she had the lead role opposite Khan, reportedly? Well, fans have already started giving suggestions to Ali Abbas Zafar. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, they surely want one of these actresses to star opposite Salman Khan.

By the way, there are certain fans who have revealed the actress whom they do not want to see the movie. And guess who is she? None other than Daisy Shah who was last seen with Salman in Race 3. Well, of course after the debacle of Race 3 we are sure Ali Abbas Zafar won’t prefer Daisy or Jacqueline Fernandez. Even we would not like to see them with Salman again, at least for quite a while.

Surprisingly, there are a few fans who want Kajal Aggarwal to star opposite Salman Khan. Kajal has been a part of a couple of Bollywood films, but couldn’t make a mark here. However, she is a quite established actress down South.

Well, while fans have suggested many actresses, let’s see which actress will finally star in the movie.

