Bharat: As Priyanka Chopra opts out, fans want one of these actresses to star opposite Salman Khan

On Friday morning, we all were in for a surprise when Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to inform that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of his ambitious directorial venture Bharat. The movie, which stars Salman Khan as the male lead, was supposed to mark PeeCee’s comeback in Bollywood. We are sure this news of Priyanka opting out of the film would upset her fans. However, there is another news which may lift them up wee bit. Ali’s tweet hints that maybe the actress is in plans to tie the knot with Nick Jonas in near future and that’s why she decided to not star in the film.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Now after the news of Priyanka opting out of the film, the biggest question which is arising is that who will be replacing the Desi Girl in Bharat, given she had the lead role opposite Khan, reportedly? Well, fans have already started giving suggestions to Ali Abbas Zafar. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, they surely want one of these actresses to star opposite Salman Khan.

Is Katrina replacing her?? Say yes!! — tubz (@rwpexpress14) July 27, 2018

Bring Kareena Kapoor Khan on board But please no Berozgaar Yojna, Ali — Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan (@h_hazra) July 27, 2018

Then #KareenaKapoorKhan is perfect replacement. — shakeel akhtar (@BeingSAkhtar) July 27, 2018

kareena ko lelo or pc toh hai hi drama queen isko liya hi kyu tha? — kunal #kick (@iKunnu_Kick) July 27, 2018

Plse cast Katrina. Unless we will go on hunger strike — Salkat warrior (@beingomsingh) July 27, 2018

Only Deepika Padukone can replace her plz don't cast Katrina — Amit chavan (@Amitcha1997) July 27, 2018

Take deepika padukone...she is a woderful actress..Abhi tk salman ke sath unhone koi film kri bhi nhi hai — Deepak pandey (@deepakkumarpan8) July 27, 2018

By the way, there are certain fans who have revealed the actress whom they do not want to see the movie. And guess who is she? None other than Daisy Shah who was last seen with Salman in Race 3. Well, of course after the debacle of Race 3 we are sure Ali Abbas Zafar won’t prefer Daisy or Jacqueline Fernandez. Even we would not like to see them with Salman again, at least for quite a while.

Meanwhile queen daisy still got hopes and giving her best audition for this role. #swag of daisy. — Sunny (@SunnyShines_) July 27, 2018

Daya Kar Bhai tu no Daisy Waisy — V!SHAL CHAUDHARY (@VishalRC007) July 27, 2018

Please do not even think of having people like Sonakshi or Daisy in your special film. We all know that you're a very sensible director and we have complete faith in you. We don't want another Berozgar Yojna. — Cherry Fernandes (@CherryF29780454) July 27, 2018

khi kam wali bai @ShahDaisy25 ko Final karne ka iraada to nhi hai naa? — Vikash..! (@desidimag_) July 27, 2018

Surprisingly, there are a few fans who want Kajal Aggarwal to star opposite Salman Khan. Kajal has been a part of a couple of Bollywood films, but couldn’t make a mark here. However, she is a quite established actress down South.

Kajui is perfect for village girl role Sign her @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/Ca80cxyiD5 — Kajal Fan AG (@FanofKajal) July 27, 2018

Well, while fans have suggested many actresses, let’s see which actress will finally star in the movie.