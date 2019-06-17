Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifSalman Khansunil groverTabu
nextSaif Ali Khan and Alaia F. begin shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London

within