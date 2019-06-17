Darshana Devi June 17 2019, 5.01 pm June 17 2019, 5.01 pm

Salman Khan’s last film Race 3 was a huge disappointment but his latest outing Bharat ended up winning many hearts. Although the film garnered mixed reviews from the critics, it managed to rake in moolah at the box office. But more than anything, it was one track from the film that has been earning a tremendous amount of attention ever since it hit the internet. We’re talking about the chartbuster Slow Motion, which sees Bhai performing daredevil stunts with Disha Patani showing off her sizzling moves.

A couple of days ago, Disha took to her social media to share a clip of the audience going wild over the foot-tapping number in a theatre. Following this, producer Atul Agnihotri shared a BTS clip of the song on Instagram on Monday. The video shows a sneak-peek of Salman getting ready for his shots while wearing a white ganji as the song plays in the background. The short clip also features other circus performers along with the crew of the team.

Take a look at the video posted by Agnihotri here:

Previously, Disha shared with Mumbai Mirror that she was bedridden a week before shooting the song. “I remember breaking my knee while rehearsing. I was also practising gymnastics simultaneously. You must have seen the front flip and other stunts in the song. I was actually overtraining and broke my knee a week prior to the shoot.”

She further added, “I couldn’t walk and was literally on the bed before the shoot started. It was really hard for me. After every take, I had to use a cold press, which hurt a lot. But I am happy to see the result and feel that everything was worth it.”