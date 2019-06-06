Bollywood

Bharat: This Salman Khan film will see an average box office collection, predicts Ganesha 

Bollywood

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film calls for insane madness at Gaiety Galaxy, watch video

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBharat Box Office CollectionBharat Box Office Collection Day 1Bharat Box Office IndiaBharat Salman KhanBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaif
nextShraddha Kapoor jets off to Antalya with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha; what's cooking?

within