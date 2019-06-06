Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 12.57 pm June 06 2019, 12.57 pm

What is Eid without biryani and a Salman Khan film? Incomplete, right? Every year, Bhai brings in a perfect Eidi for all his fans in the form of his blockbuster films, and this year was no different. His latest film Bharat had hit the big screens on June 5 and opened to good response. Apart from Salman Khan’s various avatars, fans also appreciated his delightful chemistry with Katrina Kaif. In a nutshell, Bharat turned out to be a perfect recipe of emotions, romance, humour and drama. Now, the first day collections of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial are out and they are mind-boggling, quite literally.

According to collections stated in a Box Office India report, Bharat has recorded a massive opening day by collecting a whopping 41.50 crore nett. HUGE! Now, this makes it the highest Bollywood opener on Eid. With Bharat, Salman Khan has shattered his old Eid records. His last Eid release – Race 3 – made 29.17 crores on its first day. Sultan and Tubelight, on the other hand, managed to collect 36.54 crores and 21.15 crores respectively. Bharat is the second Bollywood film to record such huge opening figures. Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan holds the first place, as it collected an earth-shattering 50 crores.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat:

View this post on Instagram @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @atulreellife A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

Now, one cannot deny that Salman Khan’s insane stardom and mass fan-following has managed to get him a bumper opening, despite clashing with India’s opening match at the World Cup 2019. Well, there’s a reason why no Bollywood star dares to clash with Bhai, especially on Eid. On that note, congratulations to the team of Bharat!