Debanu Das June 07 2019, 2.55 pm June 07 2019, 2.55 pm

Following the big opening on Eid, Salman Khan’s Bharat saw a drop in footfalls by 30 percent but still managed to gather a massive collection. According to Box Office India, the film raked in an estimated Rs 71 crores over the span of the first two days. The film gained a lot of viewers thanks to Bassi Eid in several areas such as Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, UP managed to collect Rs 7.25 crores net – an amount that is higher than what many other films collected on their first day.

On June 5, Bharat collected approximately Rs 41 crores. The following day it was Rs 30 crores, which led the total to Rs 71 crores. BOI reported that post-Eid, film collections are expected to drop by about 25 percent. However, Bharat has plunged a lot lower than expected, despite coming up with higher opening numbers than several other Eid releases in the past. The collections are likely to go haywire soon – the post-Eid dip will make some changes, but then the weekend is also coming into the factor. Several multiplexes may see a change in demand for the film over the weekend.

Bharat mints a total of Rs 71 crores

Something to keep in mind is that June 9 is a Sunday and it will also be the day when India faces off against Australia in the World Cup. In East Punjab, where there is usually no Eid effect, saw a massive drop in footfall – by as much as 47 percent – on June 6. Coming out of a holiday, that’s a pretty normal effect.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat was reportedly released in 4700 screens across India. Following the big release on the first day, Salman thanked his fans for the immense support with a tweet. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. As we head to the weekend, it will be interesting to find out how much money the film makes.