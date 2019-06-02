Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul Agnihotribharatkatrina kaifSalman Khan
nextPanipat: Arjun Kapoor kickstarts the last schedule of Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama

within