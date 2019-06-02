Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 6.17 pm June 02 2019, 6.17 pm

A couple of days to go before Salman's Eid special gift rolls out in theatres! Tracing the journey of a man called Bharat who witnesses the country into different circumstances, the film features Salman Khan through a wide span of time, from a young angry man to a sixty-year-old. Much effort and research have been put in, to make him look as convincing and authentic as possible. However, that holds true for the entire film and its production.

If you watched the trailer, you are familiar to the train sequence by now. It probably stands for the post-partition chaos and we see an ocean of distressful people boarding the rail. Given the number of people present in such a sequence, filming them is never easy. Producer Atul Agnihotri, on his Instagram handle, shared a behind the scene video when the particular scene was being shot. In it, the crowd is seen waiting on the platform while the train slowly enters the station. Before it has halted completely, people start boarding it.

Bharat is a remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father, and director Ali Abbas Zafar says it is equivalent to six Salman Khan films!

"At heart, Bharat is a very emotional and simple story about a displaced family where a son makes a promise to his father. In that journey, you see him travel and live 70 years. And in those 70 years what is simultaneously happening in the country become a parallel plot that why the tagline is 'journey of a man and a nation together. It was definitely very challenging in its writing as well as its execution because whatever time frame we were setting his life chapters in, has a definite beginning and an end. It is like six Salman Khan films packaged in one," he earlier told Deccan Chronicle.