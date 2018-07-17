Bharat: Cameras start rolling for Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's film on THIS date

Excitement is at its peak for Salman Khan’s Bharat. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will reunite two of the biggest stars in the industry, Salman and Priyanka, after almost a decade. Well then, hold on to your excitement because we have some news for you. A recent development tells us that the shooting of this film will commence by the end of July.

If reports are to be believed, the shooting begins on July 22 in Mumbai. Revealing quite a few details about the same, a source told Indianexpress.com, “We begin shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Since Ali Abbas Zafar is very specific about the details, he roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence. We will be shooting with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Ali has roped in South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh who has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Fan.”

Mary Kom star Priyanka, who recently flew to London post celebrating her brother’s grand birthday party in Mumbai, is said to join the of the cast of Bharat soon. The film will also mark the actress’ return to Bollywood after a long spell.

Let’s wait for further updates!