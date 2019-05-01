Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love anthem of the season

Nikita Thakkar May 01 2019, 5.29 pm May 01 2019, 5.29 pm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were on fire in their last release Tiger Zinda Hai. The same can be said about their upcoming film Bharat. The combination of these two has always worked at the box office and going by the chemistry that they share in Bharat, one can expect it to be a blockbuster film. Talking about the chemistry, the makers of Bharat have dropped yet another song from the film. Title Chashni, the song is an out-and-out romantic number with Salman and Katrina showing off their love.

The old school Salman who compares himself to Dilip Kumar says that he has found his Saira Banu in Katrina and the rest of the song revolves around their love. Salman fondly calls Katrina as Madam Sir. From Katrina wearing some beautiful sarees to Salman sporting a cool, thin moustache; Chashni has all the elements to be a love anthem of this season. It is sung by Vishal & Shekhar in collaboration with Abhijeet Srivastava. Lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The lyrics are beautiful and beats are soulful. Not to miss the beautiful background which comprises of sand dunes, mountains and water bodies. We don't any such place on earth where we can find all three together, but in the song, they make up for a perfect mix. However, keeping all of this aside, the romance shared by Katrina and Salman takes the cake.

Watch the song here:

The last song that released of Bharat was Slow Motion featuring Salman and Disha Patani. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar will see the journey of a man spanning over 70 years, from the time he was young to him being a senior citizen. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in pivotal roles. It will make it to the theatres on June 5, which means, this is Salman Khan's Eidi to his fans this year.