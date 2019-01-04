Bharat diaries: Bowman Salman Khan hits the perfect shot in shorts

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back on the sets of Bharat. After going through various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Malta, Punjab and Delhi, the cast and crew have now parked themselves in Goa for the shoot. Well, when we mention Goa how can we not talk about fun? Superstar Salman Khan is surely having a gala time in Goa - the party destination of India. A clip of Bhai indulging in Archery has made its way to the internet and has hit the spot as far as the fans of Bhai are concerned.

In the video, Bhaijaan is in his best form as he hits the bullseye, followed by the hoots and whistles in the background. The sport of Archery is associated with hunting and you don't need to be a rocket scientist to know what followed. Trolls had a field day making fun of the video, quickly connecting it to Khan's blackbuck case.

Salman Khan is getting pretty good at 'point and shoot', the only difference being that in other locations Salman was using a camera. The likes of Varun Dhawan, Atul Agnihotri, Sunil Grover and others were all clicked by Khan at one point or another. In this case, however, it looks like Khan was feeling more primal. Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the movie will hit theatres on Eid 2019.