Bharat: Did Salman Khan really injure himself while shooting? We don't think so!

The shooting of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has reached its Ludhiana, Punjab schedule where the makers are currently shooting a partition based scene. However, according to a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, the actor allegedly injured himself on the sets while shooting for a scene and has headed back to Mumbai for treatment.

Well, contrary to the reports, the producer of the film and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, posted a video of the star seated in his car, probably going towards his film’s set, claiming it to be the day 53 of the film’s shoot. So that means he sure is in Ludhiana and hasn’t reached Mumbai yet. A day earlier, Atul had shared a video of Salman shopping and taking a tour of Ludhiana, Punjab and the actor looked absolutely fit and fine!

View this post on Instagram #Bharat shopping in #Bharat @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Nov 17, 2018 at 5:26am PST

The story of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the film, Bharat also has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.