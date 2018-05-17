Bharat: Disha Patani comes on board the Salman Khan-starrer

Disha Patani has made quite an impact with her two super successful movies, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2. And now, adding another feather to her cap, Disha has joined the star cast of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, which already has biggies like Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, on board. Disha will be seen playing a pivotal part in the film. She will be essaying the role of a trapeze artist as a part of a circus troupe, in the 1960s. The circus segment will be Ali’s ode to Raj Kapoor’s magnum opus Mera Naam Joker and will focus on the life of circus artists.

Expressing his words of appreciation for Disha Patani and welcoming her to the cast, Ali said in a press statement, “The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the ’60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly."

It's quite surprising for Disha to grab a small role after being the lead in a hit like 'Baaghi 2'. But the actress is over the moon to have finally got the opportunity to work with Salman Khan. She says, “I’m excited to be a part of Bharat, it’s like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir and I can’t wait for the journey to begin. I am a big fan of Ali Abbas sir’s work."

The actress took to social media to announce the big news.

https://twitter.com/DishPatani/status/996972987118047232

This is the third time Ali Abbas Zafar will be teaming up with Salman, after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), both of them being crackling Eid releases. Bharat too will be releasing on Eid 2019. It is a remake of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father.