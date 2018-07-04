Bharat: Disha Patani impresses Ali Abbas Zafar with her dedication and hard work

After tasting success with Baaghi 2, DIsha Patani is all set to star in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat which stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Reports suggest that Disha will be playing Salman’s sister in the film and the makers have officially revealed that Disha will be seen as trapeze artist in the movie. Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar has posted a video on Twitter where Disha is prepping for the film. Check it out here…

And with such heavy rains outside , dedicated , hard working @DishPatani continues her @Bharat_TheFilm shoot rehearsals 😎😉 pic.twitter.com/DuR04smaOF — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 3, 2018

In the video, we can see Disha doing somersault and she has nailed it. Well, the actress with her dedication and hard work has surely impressed Ali.

This is not the first time when we have seen Disha rehearsing for the film. The actress posted a video a few days ago, where she was practicing somersault. Watch it here…

Bharat is surely one of the most awaited films. Ali and Salman are collaborating for the third time after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie will mark Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in Bollywood after a gap of three years. Apart from Salman, Disha and Priyanka, Bharat also stars very talented Tabu and Sunil Grover. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.