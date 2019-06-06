Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 7.00 pm June 06 2019, 7.00 pm

It goes without saying that Salman Khan’s Bharat was one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film, pairing Salman with Katrina Kaif, hit the silver screens on June 5 and has been garnering a great response from fans. It got a bumper opening of reportedly Rs 41.50 CR at the box office, emerging as the highest opener ever for Salman Khan on Eid.

Sharing the screen space with Salman and Kat in the Ode to My Father remake is Disha Patani, who barely has 5-10 mins of screen presence in it. So what? She at least has her song Slow Motion to look forward to. The track has become the internet's darling. A lot of fans are going gaga over her sizzling looks in the foot-tapping number and Disha recently gave us a glimpse of it on social media.

On Thursday, the actor, who plays a trapeze artist in the film, shared a short video from a theatre and it sees how crazy the audience had gone as soon as the song started playing on the screen. Besides hooting and whistling, fans can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the tunes of the song. As part of her caption, the actor has attached a heart emoticon for her fans. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz, the song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Here’s Disha Patani’s post:

View this post on Instagram 🙏❤️ #bharat#slowmotion A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 6, 2019 at 2:40am PDT

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha shared about her cameo in the film and said, "Ali sir (director Ali Abbas Zafar) called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script." She further stated her ‘age difference’ with Salman as the reason why she feels she might not get to work with Bhai ever again.

"Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate ‘yes’. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era,” she added.