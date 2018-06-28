Bharat: Disha Patani to do perform DEADLY stunts as she embraces her character

Post impressing the audience with the successful MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, actress Disha Patani will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. She will be essaying the role of a trapeze artist as a part of a circus troupe, in the 1960s. And her role demands her to perform pyrotechnics. Hence, even before the commencement of the film’s shoot, the actress has already begun her preparation.

The fitness freak is currently rehearsing for stunts involving fire and also often shares her tough work-out videos on Instagram.

Feeling lucky to be a part of the project, the actress had earlier said in an interview, "I feel lucky to be a part of 'Bharat'. I think it's a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life.”

Besides Salman and Disha, the film will also feature superstar Priyanka Chopra, who will be making her comeback in Bollywood, post a mildly successful Hollywood stint.

Disha’s first two films, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 raked more than 100 crores at the box office. This leaves us wondering if we can expect the same from Bharat. Well, that’s mostly a given, as Salman Khan is the leading star in the movie, and even his worst films manage to earn Rs 150 crore.