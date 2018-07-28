Bharat: Disha Patani trapezes her way as Radha, Salman Khan’s sister

Bharat has been making quite some noise ever since the recce for the same started. From the star cast that boasted of big names like Salman Khan, to it being the comeback of Priyanka Chopra, everything about it is making fans ecstatic. However, now it is in the news because of the revelation made by director Ali Abbas Zafar that PeeCee is out of the movie and the reason might be her impending wedding with beau Nick Jonas. Anyway, amidst all the brouhaha, Disha Patani quietly introduced us to her character Radha.

Disha who will be seen in a pivotal role in the film, will reportedly be playing Salman’s sister in the film. She has been practising gymnastics and stunts for quite some time and now. Disha has also been taking formal training so that she gets her part right. Given her flexible moves, be it dance or workout, we are quite sure she will ace the part.

Well, now that we have been introduced to Disha’s character, all that we wait for is the news as to who will be playing the lead actress, now that Priyanka is out of the movie. Well, Ali has already said that he’d soon be announcing the same. Can’t wait.