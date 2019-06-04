Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 10.58 pm June 04 2019, 10.58 pm

A day to go before Salman Khan's Bharat releases, and hopefully brings in a much-needed blockbuster for the actor! After all, the occasion of Eid has had a good, old connection with many of Salman's hits. It was his Eid release Dabangg in 2010 that pioneered the 100-crore club in Bollywood. This was followed by hits such Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and more. Since Salman's last few films haven't fared very well, fans are hoping for Bharat to end the drought. Meanwhile, we've got our hands on a few extremely interesting pieces of news. For example, did you know Bharat was initially 4-hour long?

"The story that Ali wanted to tell was 4 hrs 10 minutes long. But there was clearly no way that they could have gone ahead with it. Both Salman and Ali had to cut huge chunks from both the Circus and the Malta sequences," a source told in.com exclusively. That's understandable, given that four hours is a really long time. Some would probably run out of patience!

We learned that the film was finally been edited down to 2 hours and 35 minutes finally. Given that the entire film revolves around Bharat's life, not much could be probably cut from there. Disha Patani's character went under the scissors. The circus sequences were cut down to five minutes from a much longer duration. Hopefully, Disha still has a noticeable presence in the film!