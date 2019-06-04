Abhishek Singh June 04 2019, 4.09 pm June 04 2019, 4.09 pm

One of the biggest releases of this year is director Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The trailer, songs and stills of this Eid release have received a good response from the audience. As the film is all set to release on June 5, the excitement for the film among the Bhai fans is sky high. Advance booking of the tickets of Bharat have also begun and looks like Salman is definitely going to take over the box office this Eid.

Though Salman's last couple of Eid releases like Tubelight and Race 3 didn't fare well at the box office, the buzz around Bharat is really good. Fans are eagerly waiting to see these two once again on the silver screen as their last outing together, Tiger Zinda Hai, only earned them praises. We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar who said that Salman's next is going to create a record at the box office. He said, "Salman's Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year and this being an Eid release, the expectations from this film are high. We all know that Salman has been dominating the box office with his Eid release, Bharat will make history. As far as the advance bookings are concerned, in three days around 30-40 per cent of tickets have been booked. The makers are releasing the film on a big scale and the film will be releasing in around 4000 screens so I think somewhere the film will make Rs 35 crore on the first day despite the film releasing on Eid and it's India's first World Cup match on June 5."

Salman Khan's film won't have competition from any other film as it is a solo release, however, World Cup will have its effect on the collection, says trade analyst Akshaye Rathi. Speaking to in.com, he said, "Though Salman's last film Race 3 didn't do well at the box office, the film managed to make around Rs 170 crore. Salman has stardom and people will go to watch his film despite his last few films not doing well. I am seeing Bharat make around Rs 30 crore on its first day as India's first World Cup match is also there and I think it will have a major effect on the collection. Salman has fans all over who mostly prefer going to single screens and enjoy the film with their families, they are not much of advance booking types group. "