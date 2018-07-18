Bharat: Flying preparations for the Salman Khan-starrer

If you have seen Race 3, we are sure you will never forget the flying Salman Khan because that was the only entertaining element in the movie and made us laugh out loud. And now people are flying while preparing for the actor’s next film Bharat. Well, actually director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share a video in which we see that the preparations of the film are going on in full swing. In the video, there are two people who are practicing straps flying.

Well, we can’t see the face of the two people clearly, but we wonder if the girl in the video is Disha Patani as the actress plays the role of a trapeze artist in the movie. While we haven’t seen any other actors preparing for their part in the movie, Disha has religiously prepping up for her character.

Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Sunil Grover. PeeCee will be making her Bollywood comeback after a gap of three years. We are sure fans of the actress are super excited for the film. Reportedly, the shooting of the film will kickstart this month. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is slated to release on Eid 2019.