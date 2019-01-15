image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bharat from Manikarnika: From a daughter to a wife to a warrior, the song is a perfect tribute to Rani Lakshmibai

Bollywood

Bharat from Manikarnika: From a daughter to a wife to a warrior, the song is a perfect tribute to Rani Lakshmibai

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 15 2019, 8.13 pm
back
Ankita LokhandebharatBollywoodDanny DenzongpaEntertainmentJisshu SenguptaKangana ranautManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiMishtisongs
nextJustalkin Ep 2: Times #DeepVeer made us go 'Awww'
ALSO READ

Salman Khan has turned career advisor for Katrina Kaif

Will Katrina Kaif say yes to star opposite Mahesh Babu in his next?

Bharat: Salman Khan flaunts his cricketing skills in this BTS video