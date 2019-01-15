Bharat from Manikarnika: From a daughter to a wife to a warrior, the song is a perfect tribute to Rani Lakshmibai

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and create a good pre-release buzz. A few days ago, the first track of the movie titled Vijayi Bhava was released and was received well by the viewers. Now the makers have launched the second song of the movie titled Bharat which is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Bharat is a patriotic number that showcases the journey of Rani Lakshmibai played by the talented Kangana Ranaut. From a daughter to a friend to a wife to a warrior, the song has different shades of Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana is looking very pretty in the track and it clearly looks like she is to give one of the best performances of her career. Talking about the song, Prasoon Joshi deserves a special mention for the lyrics which spill patriotism just perfectly.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Denzongpa. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2019. It is directed by Krish and Kangana.