image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bharat: Has Sunil Grover taken over as director?

Bollywood

Bharat: Has Sunil Grover taken over as director?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 16 2018, 6.01 pm
back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentkatrina kaifSalman Khansunil groverTabu
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Italian staff were trained in Hindi and Konkani languages?
ALSO READ

Salman Khan's Bharat: Here's the latest update from the much awaited film

Disha Patani trolled for sporting a sports bra with a lehenga, actress disables comments

Salman Khan makes it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party, despite rumours