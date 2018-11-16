Bharat: Has Sunil Grover taken over as director?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Bharat is, undoubtedly, one of the most-anticipated movies. It was just yesterday (Thursday) when Salman treated us with a still from the film. Following this, Katrina shared a few still that got us wondering is Sunil Grover has taken over the director’s chair!

Relax, we are just talking about a fun video posted by Kat on Friday. The video sees Sunil giving directions while Zafar is seen sitting beside him, quietly. It looks like Zafar and Grover have changed their jobs for a while and poor Katrina is confused!

The co-producer of the film, Atul Agnihotri, also took to Instagram and shared some cool photos.

One of them shows him having some real fun time with Grover and the two are seen ‘catching the sunset’. The other post sees the duo striking a pose for the camera.

That’s not all. Enjoy some more!

The film will feature Salman sporting 5 different looks over a span of 70 years. Also starring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in key roles, it’s slated to release on Eid next year (2019).