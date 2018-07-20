Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about Salman Khan and Disha Patani's intro scene

Bharat is surely one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Gover. Till date we only knew that Disha plays the role of trapeze artist in the film, but now the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed what character Salman plays in the movie. Not just that, he has also opened up about the introduction scene of Salman and Disha.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali revealed that Salman plays the role of a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus. The team will start shooting for the film with an elaborate circus sequence set in the late ’60s. The director said, “The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha’s introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste.”

Ali also revealed that Priyanka will join them next month on the sets. He said, “We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman. She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day.”

The director stated that with the help of prosthetics they will take Salman back to his Karan Arjun days.

Well, Bharat surely looks like a very interesting film and we simply can’t wait for it.