Bharat: Here's how circus of 1960s was recreated in Salman Khan's film

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 4.48 pm May 07 2019, 4.48 pm

In Salman Khan's Bharat, a patriotic film that traces the journey of a man as well as a country, director Ali Abbas Zafar took extra care to ensure the era he was trying to portray came alive with all its glory. Salman, in the film, will be seen in several avatars. In one of them, he plays a stuntman of a circus troupe and we see him diving through a huge round of fire. The makers of Bharat recently released a video narrating how the circus of the 1960s was recreated.

"I think circus has changed drastically from the time we were trying to recreate. But ya, it was definitely challenging. So somewhere or the other, that collective memory of what was happening back in time and what my memory as a child was, gave birth to the whole idea of Salman being a stuntman in a circus," Ali Abbas Zafar said.

This included several aspects, right from building a circus setup using various instruments to getting experts in various circus tricks on board.

"It (circus) used to have artists from all over the world. So for that, we sourced artistes, whether they were still workers or they were jugglers or fire growers or acrobats or trapeze, people doing hoop, ropes from all over the world," he added.

Bharat tracks Salman's journey from being a little boy to being an old man. In between, he will be seen essaying six avatars, which has certainly excited fans.

"It’s a perfect Salman Khan thaali. Whatever are the audience expectations from a Salman movie, are all there in it. He is looking good, cracking some witty jokes, and has some great songs," the director had earlier said.

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, releases on 5th June.