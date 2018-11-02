Bharat: Is Katrina Kaif playing the role of a singer or a musician in the film?

Katrina Kaif is all set to rule the big screen in the last two months of the year. While Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018, Zero will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018. Then in 2019, we will get to see her in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The actress has been shooting for the film and recently posted a picture on Instagram story in which she is prepping for Bharat.

In the picture, we see Katrina trying her hands on the harmonium. This makes us wonder if the actress is playing the role of a musician or a singer in the film. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film has been giving us updates from the sets of the film, making us eager for the film.

View this post on Instagram Bharat#between #the#shots @katrinakaif #picture #by @marcinlaskawiec A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Aug 27, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

Bharat earlier starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, but she opted out of the film at the 11hour. Katrina, who shares a good rapport with Salman and Ali, replaced PeeCee in the movie. This will be Salman and Katrina’s second film together with Ali after Tiger Zinda Hai. Meanwhile, on an individual basis, Bharat will be Salman and Katrina’s third film with the director. Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar, Bharat will release on Eid next year.