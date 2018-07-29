Bharat: Is Salman Khan really ‘miffed’ over Priyanka Chopra’s exit? Salim Khan answers

The news of Priyanka Chopra opting out of Salman Khan’s Bharat came as a shock to many. Fans all over went into a tizzy post Ali Abbas Zaffar’s tweet which broke the news mentioning that the actress had informed the team “in the Nick of time.” While the news of her impending marriage with Nick Jonas spread like a wildfire, speculations have also been rife about Salman being miffed with PeeCee. However, Salman’s father Salim Khan has finally shut all the rumours down, revealing that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is not upset with Priyanka.

Saying that it’s nothing new for the actors to leave and join projects all the time and that they will cast someone as her replacement soon, Salim told SpotBoye, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry.”

When asked if the team was upset with the Quantico actress, he said, “Nope, it’s not the nth hour. And I repeat, such things happen- sometimes they happen for date issues, or the role, or even the money aspect. Aur kabhi aadmi ki kuch apni majbooriyan hoti hai. I haven’t yet got into the details of why Priyanka left Bharat, but we shall soon cast someone else. We are not upset with Priyanka. Salman Khan is also not upset.”

He further added that ‘anyone can replace her’ in the film as ‘there are many people’.

However, a report by Mid-day also has that Salman has gone into overdrive mode to find a leading lady, with Katrina Kaif apparently being his first choice and Jacqueline Fernandez, too, being in consideration.