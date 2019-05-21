Bharat: Is Salman Khan still miffed with Priyanka Chopra for quitting the film?

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 6.01 pm May 21 2019, 6.01 pm

After the disastrous Race 3, Salman Khan is next to be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Everything was going on smoothly until Priyanka Chopra, who was the first choice to play the female lead in the film, walked out of the project. The actor decided to quit soon after her marriage to Nick Jonas was confirmed. It’s been a while since the incident but it appears that Salman is still not over it. Bhai seems to be still miffed with PeeCee as his latest interview hints at the same.

Getting candid about Priyanka opting out of the film, Salman said in a recent media interaction, “She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won’t be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn’t sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding.” He further added, “No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn’t call me.”

Bharat: Is Salman Khan still miffed with Priyanka Chopra's exit?

“Now, if she had some genuine problem then it’s alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good,” he continued.

Only recently, Salman also openly thanked the Desi Girl for exiting the film. “Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floor and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn’t be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn’t left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?” he told the media at the launch of Zinda song of the film. Well, that was just Bhai being Bhai.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead, hits the screens on June 5.