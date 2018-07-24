Bharat: Is this one of the looks of Salman Khan from the film?

Salman Khan-starrer Bharat went on floors recently. The actor will be sporting different looks in the film as the movie travels from the time of partition to present. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had stated that with the help of prosthetics they will take Salman back to his Karan Arjun days. While we wait to see Salman’s looks from the film, his designer Ashley Rebello posted a picture of the actor on Instagram from the first day on the sets of the movie.

In the caption he has clearly written ‘Sk in Bharat’ which makes us wonder if this is one of the looks of Salman from the move. He has also used words like ‘song dancers performances’ in his caption, so this can be a look from a song too. Well, we must say that Salman is looking dapper in the photos.

A few days ago, Ali had revealed that they will start shooting for the film with a circus sequence. He had also revealed that it will be Salman and Disha’s introduction scene. The director had stated, “The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha’s introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste.”

Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Sunil Grover. It is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.