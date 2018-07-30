Bharat: It’s Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar confirms but not without taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra

A lead star walking out of a film at the 11th hour is a huge blow for any director. And finding a replacement is equally difficult. That was the dilemma Ali Abbas Zafar was staring at over the last few days. The director shocked us when he took to Twitter to announce that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of Bharat, only a few days before the start of the shooting schedule. He stated in the tweet the actress told them about her decision in the ‘Nick of the time’, which implied it was her reportedly upcoming marriage to Nick Jonas that stopped her from working on the film. With Priyanka’s exit, the world was eager to know who her replacement will be. Will it be Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif or even Jacqueline Fernandez? Names were floating around the internet.

Well, it looks like work on that list can stop. It is now confirmed that Katrina who will star opposite Salman in the Bharat.

Ali told Mumbai Mirror, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. We have had exciting collaborations in the past. Katrina got on board in the ‘Nick’ of time for this project.” Katrina has really proved to be a friend indeed this time, coming in to help Ali through Nick and thin. Err... We mean thick and thin.

Ali surely seems to be excited about teaming up with Katrina and in the process of confirming the news, he couldn't resist the urge to take a dig at Priyanka, again. LOL!

Though Priyanka has not yet officially announced her relationship with Nick Jonas, their social media PDA and public appearances clearly indicate that they are madly in love with each other. The CEO of Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions, Nikhil Namit revealed to Mid-day that Priyanka has left the movie as she is getting married.

While Priyanka’s fans may be sad to know that she is no more a part of the film, Katrina’s fans are surely jumping with joy right now. Katrina and Salman’s jodi is surely one of the most loved onscreen jodis of Bollywood. The two were last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai which was a blockbuster at the box office, and was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. So, a hit team is once again coming back together.