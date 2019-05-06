Bharat: Katrina Kaif handles a classic Land Rover like a boss!

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 3.07 pm May 06 2019, 3.07 pm

Katrina Kaif, with her curly hair, kohled eyes, and lightly draped saree, basically her Bharat avatar, is taking our breath away. We recently watched Chashni, her romantic track alongside Salman Khan, and can't simply get over how pretty she looked! But you would be wrong to think that she looks all tender and delicate through the film. Just in case you did not know, she tamed a classic land rover on location!

On her Instagram, Kat shared a picture of herself driving the classic 1960 Land Rover. She also revealed that the actual owner of the car was pretty sceptical about her ability to handle the car, which she did perfectly. Who said women are not good drivers?

In an earlier interview, Katrina, in fact, revealed that her character was way ahead of its time. "It's about a woman fighting in a man's world. At that time, it was very difficult for a woman to be working. Once I had that kind of structure in place, we put in as much preparation we could. We spend a lot of time rehearsing our scenes. I put in everything that I felt I wanted to bring to this character," she said.

And speaking of her love for Land Rovers, she has gifted one of those beauties to herself, two months ahead of her 36th birthday! A number of Bollywood stars, including her contemporaries Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, are presently in proud possession of this luxury SUV. An exquisite pre-birthday gift to herself for sure!

Kat, apart from Bharat, is also a part of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. We hear she is also in talks for a multilingual biopic on athlete PT Usha and might also come on board for a romantic flick directed by Ronnie Screwvala.