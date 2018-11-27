Bharat: Katrina Kaif is all set to take over the national capital

Bollywood’s ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Bharat. The duo has been constantly treating fans with sneak-peeks from the sets which has raised the anticipation bar notches higher. The two, who recently wrapped up the Punjab schedule of the film, are now all set to kick-start the next schedule at the nation’s capital.

Katrina’s latest Instagram post says so. The Zero actor put up a picture which sees her flaunting her beautiful curls while striking a pose with her hair-stylist. The caption of it reads ‘Delhi 4 Bharat’ (written in Hindi).

Speaking of Kat’s look in Bharat, the actor will be apparently donning heavy traditional wear in the film. A still from the film was released earlier which gave us a glimpse of both Salman and Katrina’s look.

Just a couple of days back, Salman shared another still which features him along with Katrina looking towards the Wagah border, which the makers recreated in Ludhiana.

As per reports, Salman will be sporting 5 different looks in the film over a span of 70 years. Also starring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in key roles, it’s slated to release on Eid next year (2019).