image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bharat: Katrina Kaif is all set to take over the national capital

Bollywood

Bharat: Katrina Kaif is all set to take over the national capital

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 27 2018, 6.15 pm
back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentkatrina kaifSalman Khansunil groverTabu
nextJanhvi Kapoor steals from Khushi and Khushi isn't happy!
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Mumbai reception: Katrina Kaif finally receives an invite?

Salman Khan takes time out from his hectic schedule to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh

Salman Khan had visitors on Bigg Boss sets, guess who?