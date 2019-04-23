  3. Bollywood
Katrina Kaif shares experience of working in Bharat, reveals her character's name

Bollywood

Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experience of working with Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif penned an emotional note on her experience of working with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Bharat.

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifRace 3Salman Khan
nextArjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the couple's first child

within