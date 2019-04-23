Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experience of working with Ali Abbas Zafar

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 11.00 pm April 23 2019, 11.00 pm

Salman Khan’s last outing Race 3 crashed and boomed at the box office. The superstar is now back with another much-anticipated film that pairs him opposite his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Titled Bharat, the film is helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film got on to a bumpy start after Priyanka Chopra’s exit days before her shoot schedule, and following which, Katrina came on board. On Tuesday, an elated Kat penned an emotional note on her experience of working in the film. Along with it, she also revealed her character name and a stunning still from the film.

The picture sees the Thugs Of Hindostan actor flaunting her lovely curls and donning a simple yellow sari, with a simple black bindi to go with it. As part of her caption, she shared how she had an incredible time working on her character Kumud Raina and that the journey has been the ‘most exciting’ for her yet, after working with Zafar for 3 years. But what we noticed is that the post has no mention of her co-star Salman Khan.

Earlier too, in an interview with a publication, Kat mentioned how her decision to do Bharat had nothing to do with Salman. “I read the script from start to finish in three hours and immediately called him to tell him that I loved it. I realised there was an opportunity of going the extra mile with this character. So, it had nothing to do with my friendship with Salman or Ali. In fact, Salman did not even call me after I signed the film. We met directly on the set,” she said.

Bharat, which is an official remake of Korean film An Ode To My Father, also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. It is set to hit the screens on June 5.