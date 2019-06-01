Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 6.10 pm June 01 2019, 6.10 pm

The once LIT couple of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will soon be seen on screen together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The two earlier shared the screen space in Tiger Zinda Hai, which garnered a tremendous amount of response from the audience, raking in over Rs 500 crore. With the release date of Bharat now just around the corner, both Salman and Katrina are doing their best to keep fans intrigued about the film. Katrina, on Saturday, surprised fans with a glimpse of how she prepared for a shot.

The 35-year-old shared a short video that sees her practising the dialogues for the film. We all know how the actor struggles when it comes to speaking Hindi and the video shows the amount of dedication she has put in to get into the skin of her character. Clad in a simple grey kurta set, the actor has tied her messy hair in a low ponytail and has opted for zero makeup, looking beautiful as ever!

Take a look at her post here:

Talking about her role in the film, she recently said in an interview, "It was very challenging. I think my role in Bharat is the best that I’ve done so far in my career, in terms of the depth of the character and playing a woman from 1975 to 2010, spanning 35 years. It was about holding on to a sense of continuity. The emotional journey, her strength and gravitas, the way it was written and the entire scope that I had for performance.”

She further split beans on her character Kumud by saying, “My character Kumud is a strong woman, fun and lively. She is not afraid to speak her mind, she is not weak.”