Bharat: Katrina Kaif shares hazy glimpses of her next schedule

Excitement has no boundaries whenever a Salman Khan movie is around the corner. The Eid box office is dedicated to Bhai and next year’s Eid too looks blockbuster with Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Bharat in the pipeline. After Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the project in the ‘Nick of the time’, it was Katrina Kaif who came in as a saviour and helped in creating a buzz for the film once again.

After wrapping up the Malta schedule of the film, the next schedule is underway and looks like Katrina has already shared few glimpses from the locale. On her official Instagram page, Katrina shared few stories and gave us a little BTS peek-a-boo. Her messy hair look amidst 36 degrees AbuDhabi heat is making us sweat here.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account to announce that Abu Dhabi will the next home for Team Bharat and shared stills that piqued our interest. Bharat marks the sixth collaboration between Salman and Katrina after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Talking about the film, it is an official remake of a Korean movie titled Ode To My Father.

