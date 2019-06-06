Debanu Das June 06 2019, 11.26 am June 06 2019, 11.26 am

The notorious piracy site Tamilrockers have struck again. This time they have dealt a massive blow to Salman Khan’s recently released film Bharat. The pirate website is known to leak major films barely hours after the official release. Bharat has an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film released on Eid – as is customary of many of Salman’s films – and has received mixed reviews from critics. Fans, however, are ecstatic. With the ICC Cricket World Cup underway, and an India vs Australia match scheduled on June 9 (Sunday) Bharat will have to fight hard on its first weekend. The leak on Tamilrockers just made that fight harder.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Tamilrockers have leaked a film. Previously, Avengers: Endgame was leaked a day before the official release date in India. The recently released DC film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is also listed on the website. Several filmmakers have complained about the site to the authorities, however, action from courts and law enforcement have failed to stop whoever’s behind the website. Just last week, films such as India’s Most Wanted and Devi 2 were also uploaded to Tamilrockers.

According to reports Bharat released in over 6000 screens in India and abroad. About 4,700 screens in India had Bharat on their catalogues. The remaining 1300 screens were from the Middle East, Australia, Germany, and others.