Bharat: Makers deny upsetting farmers during the shoot

Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and team Bharat are presently shooting in Ludhiana's Ballowal district, wherein they reportedly recreated Wagah Border. As per a report in Jagran, the local farmers were left upset for being unable to access their land. Zafar, however, has refuted the rumours.

“Nothing of this sort has happened. These are just some rumours that have been floating. We have been shooting very peacefully here. The city and the people are supporting us and everyone is very happy. Such speculation is not to be trusted,” he told Mid-Day.

As per reports, approximately 19 acres of land was occupied for the shooting. In lieu, the farmers were paid around Rs 80,000 per acre. However, it was the farmers of adjacent Jodha village who couldn't access their lands due to the sets and objected to the ongoing shoot.

Bharat co-producer Nikhil Namit was also contacted by the publication and he expressed his unhappiness over such "fictitious reports being circulated" and called them untrue.

Bharat, a remake of the South Korean film An Ode To My Father stars Katrina Kaif as the lead actress and Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in other pivotal roles. It is set to roll out in theatres on 5th June 2019.