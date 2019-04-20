Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, shares a glimpse of film's music too

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 1.04 pm April 20 2019, 1.04 pm

Salman Khan’s fans are going gaga over his multiple looks in his upcoming film Bharat. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. It has the actor sporting as many as five different looks in the film. The Dabangg Khan shared the motion poster today (April 20) on his Instagram. It collates all the five posters shared over the past week, in chronological order with the music of the film thumping in the background.

The motion poster begins with Salman’s 1964 look that has him in the avatar of a circus artist, then it unveils the 1970s look in which he looks like a mine worker, then comes Salman in his 1985’s look where he appears as a Navy officer with a ship in the backdrop. The second last look is of Salman from the 90s and finally, the last one has him in his 2010’s avatar which has set the tongues wagging as he surprises everyone in this one. It has the actor who is in his 50s, appearing as a 70-year-old. The poster also features the film’s release date which is June 5, marked as Eid.

Bharat marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali Abbas after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2016 and 2017. It also marks Salman’s reunion with Katrina, as the two were last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and have earlier worked together in multiple films. The trailer of Bharat will be released on April 24 and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame. The film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.