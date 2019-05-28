Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 6.54 pm May 28 2019, 6.54 pm

With only a few days to go until Bharat makes it to the big screens, is makers are leaving no stones unturned to add to the film’s hype by treating fans with several promos, BTS and songs. While the previous promos that featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been extremely entertaining, the latest one is all about Bharat and his team. Taking to their social media accounts, the cast of Bharat shared a brand new dialogue promo that also featured Sunil Grover.

In the clip, Bharat and his pal, Sunil Grover could be seen getting instructed by 'madam-sir' Kumud, played by Katrina Kaif. The scene had Salman Khan and his colleagues getting divided into several teams and each one of them goes through a couple of tests. The very macho Salman Khan was spotted flaunting his strength and gets the tag of ‘Dara Singh’ by one the supervisors, played by Andaz Apna Apna fame Shehzad Khan. Well, the promo is entertaining to bits, a special mention to Salman Khan and Sunil Grover’s camaraderie.

Have a look at the latest promo of Bharat here:

In his recent interview, Sunil Grover opened up on working alongside Salman Khan, stated that he was intimidated. The comedian-turned-actor said, “I felt intimidated because he has such an aura, he is a big star! So, initially, it was difficult to work with him as an actor. We had a couple of parties. Party karke raat ko baithke baatein karte the! Those were our workshops.”

On bagging a role in Bharat, Sunil revealed, “The team of Bharat offered me the role. Salman sir has always been nice and cordial with me and complimented me. And now, it feels wonderful to be part of a film like Bharat with such a big star. Actually, I feel lucky.”

Bharat also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi to release on June 5, 2019.