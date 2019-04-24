Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motion Mein

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 5.46 pm April 24 2019, 5.46 pm

The trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat, which released a couple of days ago, garnered rave reviews across quarters. Netizens who feel it 'blockbuster' written all over it, can't wait for Eid 2019 to arrive. Meanwhile, it is now time for all the tracks to be unveiled one after another. It begins with Slow Motion Mein, the first song from Bharat which has Salman shaking a leg, but not with Katrina!

Ahead of the song's release, we saw a brief teaser which has a saree-clad Disha Patani in a sensuous avatar, casting her magic. It sounds like a peppy dance number, something that Salman fans really look forward to from his films. Disha has earlier churned out great moves. Quite sure this will be a visual treat as well. Knowing that another dance-queen Nora Fatehi is also a part of the film, we wonder if she has a track with Salman as well!

Disha, in the past, revealed she had a personal reason behind signing Bharat. The fact that it would let her work with Salman was obviously a factor, but she was also drawn to it because it revolved around the country. "I have seen my sister contribute to our country as a part of the Indian Army. I always looked up to her and Bharat is going to be very special and filled with sentiments for me," she said in an interview.

Rumours also suggested that Disha was not the first choice for her role in Bharat. Actor Kiara Advani, who happens to be the niece of Salman's rumoured ex-girlfriend Shaheen Jaffrey, was reportedly approached for Bharat but things did not work out.

Disha is definitely slaying it in the teaser. Hopefully, the song will be worth it as well.