  3. Bollywood
Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motion Mein

Bollywood

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motion Mein

Salman Khan and Disha Patani put up a not-so-slow show in Slow Motion Mein teaser.

back
bharatDisha Patanikatrina kaifSalman KhanSlow Motion Mein
nextAditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account before joining Instagram

within