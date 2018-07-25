Bharat: Not just a cameo, here's what Nora Fatehi's role will be

Nora Fatehi's career is growing great guns. After shaking a leg with the recreated version of Dilbar in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, she bagged a special number in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. Meanwhile, reports claiming that she has a special dance number in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat made it to the internet. But let us tell you that these reports are incomplete! Because Nora has bagged a full-fledged role in Bharat.

Nora will be playing a Latino character in the film which is a Hindi remake of the South Korean film An Ode To My Father. She has been prepping quite hard!

“Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It’s a dream come true ! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination. For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. Looking forward to begin shooting soon," the actress has been quoted saying.

Nora earlier starred in Sameer Soni's directorial debut My Birthday Song, which wasn't much of a success. Bharat might prove to be a big break for her!

Apart from Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, the Ali Abbas Zafar-starrer also features Disha Patani in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on 5th June 2019.